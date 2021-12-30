After a sex trafficking conviction, Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal could see her ESCAPE justice on technicalities in one of five ways.

After a sex trafficking conviction, Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal could result in her ESCAPING justice on technicalities in one of five ways.

Ghislaine Maxwell, an evil predator, is planning to appeal her sex trafficking conviction in order to avoid prosecution.

Between 1994 and 2004, the shamed socialite, 60, assisted ex-lover Jeffrey Epstein in luring vulnerable teenagers to his properties for him to sexually abuse.

Judge Alison Nathan dealt the defense several blows, including denying a request to have some witnesses testify anonymously and barring attorneys for some accusers from testifying.

Maxwell’s lawyers are likely to cite such decisions in any appeal of her conviction by a jury in federal court in Manhattan on five of six counts, including sex trafficking.

Her lawyers would have to show that Nathan broke federal evidence rules or abused her discretion in order for her case to succeed.

“We have already begun working on the appeal, and we are confident that she will be vindicated,” Maxwell’s lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, said.

Even if an appeals court agreed that Nathan made a mistake, Maxwell’s attorneys would have to show that it was significant to the case’s outcome.

According to Bennett Gershman, a professor at Pace Law School, a “harmless error” is insufficient to overturn a conviction.

“It’s a huge burden,” Gershman said, adding that federal appeals courts frequently defer to trial judges.

The defense could also argue that Kate’s testimony was improperly admitted.

Despite the fact that Kate was described as a victim in the indictment, Nathan told the jury that she was over the age of consent at the time of her alleged encounters with Epstein.

Nathan, on the other hand, stated that the jury could still consider her testimony if they deemed it useful.

“While the court limited that testimony and gave the jury an appropriate limiting instruction,” said Sarah Krissoff, a former federal prosecutor.

The defense also took issue with Nathan’s instruction to the jury that they could convict Maxwell if she consciously avoided evidence of Epstein’s wrongdoing, a legal term known as “conscious avoidance.”

Ghislaine’s lawyers argued that prosecutors’ theory of the case was that she was an active participant rather than a bystander, and accused them of trying to “have it both ways.”

After noting that the defense had sought to show that Maxwell was unaware of Epstein’s behavior during opening statements and cross-examination of witnesses, Nathan eventually granted the instruction.

“Maxwell will face an uphill battle in challenging the conscious avoidance charge,” Krissoff said, “because the government presented a factual basis for such a charge.”

Maxwell’s defense wanted to call lawyers who represented the ‘Kate’ victim, in an apparent attempt to…

