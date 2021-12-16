After a six-month stay in the woods, a homeless Glasgow father looks forward to a brighter future.

After a six-month stay in the woods, a homeless Glasgow dad is looking forward to a brighter future.

Fraser, a father of three, is one of nearly 250 homeless people in Glasgow who have been given new secure tenancies and intensive support from Glasgow’s Housing First team.

After experiencing homelessness on and off since his teens, including a six-month stint sleeping in the woods, a Glasgow man is starting a new life in a secure settled tenancy.

Fraser, a former bartender, recently received the keys to a flat in north west Glasgow, where he is settling in and looking forward to a better future.

The 44-year-old intends to make this flat his permanent home thanks to Glasgow’s Housing First program, which provides people with tenancies and intensive wraparound support.

Fraser is one of nearly 250 homeless people in Glasgow who have been given new secure tenancies and intensive support from the city’s Housing First team, which includes Glasgow’s Health and Social Care Partnership, which commissions the Salvation Army and works in partnership with the Housing First Consortium to provide ‘in tenancy’ support.

“It’s been fantastic since I moved into this flat, before I was in a temporary location,” he said.

I’m starting to feel more settled.

I can redecorate, plan for my future, get a job, and anticipate things now that the flat is mine.

Hopefully, I’ll be able to get a dog one day.

“It’s in a fantastic location; I’m 15 minutes from my Drumchapel friend and 20 minutes from my North Knightswood friend.”

This makes me feel safe.

“Wow!”

The father-of-three has been homeless on several occasions due to unemployment, depression, and relationship breakdowns.

“In the past, if something went wrong, I would bury my head in the sand until problems like rent arrears arose,” he explained.

Then I’d become overwhelmed and simply get up and leave, abandoning the tenancy.

It was easier for me to walk away from the problem than to deal with it.

“I once spent six months sleeping in the woods.”

I knew I could declare myself homeless and seek shelter in a hostel or temporary apartment, but I didn’t want that; all I wanted was for the world to leave me alone.”

Fraser is now able to function with the assistance of his support worker.

