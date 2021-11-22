After a “slimy boss feared for showroom stairs,” a recruiter was forced to tell a size 16 jobseeker she was “too fat” for a job.

After a’slimy boss feared for showroom stairs,’ a recruiter was forced to tell a size 16 job seeker she was ‘too fat’ for the job.

Faye Angeletta has slammed her “horrible” manager for pressuring her to break the news after he referred to the potential recruit as “not the slimmest.”

Faye, the director of TDM Recruitment, had recommended the candidate for a position in new home sales to one of her clients.

After the boss sent back feedback saying he was afraid for the showroom stairs, the company director, 32, called him “slimy and horrible.”

Despite her recent recovery from cancer, he expressed concern that the candidate would suffer a “heart attack” as a result of her “size.”

Faye then yanked the woman out of the race, explaining that she couldn’t expose her to bullying because of her appearance.

The recruiter claims, however, that the candidate then demanded to know what the “honest feedback” from the interview was, so she felt compelled to tell her the harsh remarks.

Faye was inundated with comments from other recruiters who called the bloke “absolutely disgusting” after posting online to shame the boss’ “unbelievable” response.

“I’ve been working in recruitment for seven years,” Faye, from Stratford, East London, explained.

It was extraordinary.

“I received that message via text message.

I couldn’t believe he’d put it down in writing.

“On the phone, he said, ‘You know, I’m concerned about the stairs in the show room or her having a heart attack.’

“He was a slimy, vile individual.

He was laughing on the other end of the line.

This woman is a size 16, which is the average size for a woman in the United Kingdom. It’s just unreal.”

When giving the woman feedback, Faye refused to bite her tongue, hoping to persuade her not to “reengage” with the client in the future.

In a social media message, she even advised the client to use a “modeling agency” instead of recruitment if appearances were so important to them.

“I’m looking for the best person for the job,” Faye added.

Currently, there is a talent shortage throughout the United Kingdom.

“I just want you to understand that your reasoning for rejecting this candidate is incorrect,” I told him.

“I’ll face criticism, and I’ll have to relay what’s said to me to the client.”

This woman battled cancer for a long time.

She is, in fact, on steroid therapy.

“I had one candidate who hadn’t done any laundry in a few days.

People want to know why they weren’t hired…

