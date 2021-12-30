After a stranger leaves a VERY strange parking note on his windscreen, the driver is perplexed.

A DRIVER was perplexed when a strange note about parking was left on his windscreen.

In Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester, Philip Hargreaves parked his car on Stubbins Lane earlier this month.

When he returned to his car, he discovered a cryptic note written in blue marker on the windscreen.

“Can I park outside your house so you don’t have to look for a parking spot when you get home?” it asked.

Mr Hargreaves, who shared the strange message on Facebook, described it as “so funny” and speculated that it was a passive aggressive way of telling him not to park in that spot.

“Not private parking, and someone wrote this on my car?” he wrote.

“You can’t park in a public space in Ramsbottom?” says the narrator.

“What’s the matter?” says the narrator.

“PS, of course you can park outside my house, it’s a public road – so it’s allowed,” the driver added. “Come and see me, I’ll direct you in, and I won’t leave a note.”

“Parking cops everywhere! We can’t see them, but they’re there, lurking with their bad handwriting and markers,” one person wrote.

Another joked that Ramsbottom had turned into “Karen’s headquarters.”

“Rammy has changed,” someone else observed.

“That scrap of paper would have been a human feces or a brick through your window back in the day.”