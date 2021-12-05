After a struggle with guards, a Glasgow man died in prison and his family is ‘determined to get justice.’

Allan Marshall’s relatives have slammed the decision not to hold a public inquiry, claiming that there are still unanswered questions about his “completely avoidable” death just days before he was to be released from prison.

Allan Marshall died after a long fight with prison officers, and his death was later ruled “completely avoidable” by a sheriff.

According to the Sunday Mail, the decision comes weeks after Scottish Labour’s justice spokeswoman Pauline McNeill wrote to Justice Secretary Keith Brown after meeting with his relatives.

Mr Brown said issues of concern were addressed at a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) held three years after Allan’s death, so the request for a public inquiry was denied.

His aunt Sharon MacFadyen of Rutherglen, however, has stated that the family will continue to fight for answers that they believe can only be found through a public inquiry.

The 30-year-old, who ran his own recycling company, was on remand and set to be released when he was restrained by prison officers at Saughton Prison during a lengthy struggle.

He was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in a coma and died three days later without ever waking up.

“We are disappointed with Keith Brown’s response because we believe there are unanswered questions about Allan’s death that only a public inquiry can answer,” Sharon said.

We are committed to obtaining justice for Allan, and I remain optimistic that a public inquiry will be held in the near future.”

Demands for a public inquiry into Allan’s death were backed by MSPs from all parties.

His death was ruled “entirely preventable” by an FAI at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, and prison officers were accused of failing to tell the whole truth about what happened.

“A lot of questions are still unanswered,” McNeill said.

We need to find out what happened to Allan Marshall as soon as possible.”

The Marshalls have also been informed that the new Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain, will meet with them.

An independent investigation into every death in prison custody should be completed within months of the death, according to a report commissioned by the Scottish Government last week.

