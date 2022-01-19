After a sugary drink addiction made her ‘look 70,’ a waitress lost eight stone.

After feeling like she was in her 70s, a waitress and content creator who was addicted to sugary drinks quit her unhealthy lifestyle.

Em J, 26, was 17 stone at her heaviest and survived the day on greasy takeaways and sugary drinks.

Em didn’t decide to take control until she was confronted by her mother about her ballooning weight.

“When I look at pictures of me at 17 stone, it’s really frightening,” she told the Liverpool Echo.

I was depressed and anxious, and I was addicted to high-fat, sugary drinks.

“I was ordering takeout at 3 or 4 a.m., and that’s when I really started to put on weight.”

I was only 21, but I had the body of someone in their seventies.

“I was having severe dizzy spells to the point where I couldn’t leave my house for six months due to the effects of the dizziness, and I was experiencing palpitations, shortness of breath, and chronic fatigue.”

“On top of that, I have dyspraxia and agoraphobia, which has made life difficult at times.”

Em has lost eight stone and turned her life around after discovering sugar-free alternatives to curb her cravings just 13 months after cutting out fizzy drinks.

She even appeared as a ‘Weight Loss Hero’ on Channel 4’s ‘Lose Weight Like Me,’ inspiring the nation.

“Transitioning to a low-sugar lifestyle saved my life,” Em said.

With the help of The Skinny Food Co’s products, I discovered low-calorie, low-sugar alternatives that tasted just as good.

“I’m also relieved that I’ve been able to find healthier alternatives to the sugary beverages to which I was previously addicted.”

Working as a barmaid, I know how difficult it is to find low-sugar, low-calorie alcoholic drinks that are also delicious.”

I’m going to share a few unique tricks and mindset shifts about food that helped me stick to a healthy diet.

