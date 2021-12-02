After a supermarket security guard accused me of shoplifting (dollar)48 worth of food, I filed a lawsuit and won (dollar)2.1 million.

A WOMAN who was accused of stealing $48 worth of food sued Walmart and was awarded $2.1 million in damages.

Lesleigh Nurse filed a lawsuit against the supermarket behemoth, accusing them of collecting millions of dollars from people who allegedly shoplifted from the beach using an obscure state law.

Nurse was arrested in Alabama in November 2016 on charges of shoplifting 11 items, including Christmas lights, a loaf of bread, and Captain Crunch cereal.

The store threatened to file charges unless she paid (dollar)200, which was more than she allegedly stole.

Nurse, who, according to court documents, used a self-checkout and was accompanied by her husband and three children when she made the transaction, was unanimously acquitted on Monday.

When the barcode scanner froze, she needed the help of a Walmart employee, but the workers refused to accept her explanation.

Nurse also claims that the superstore uses “collection goals” to compel shoplifters to repay the value of the goods they allegedly stole if their cases are dropped or dismissed.

Walmart allegedly set out to recoup (dollar)6 million from alleged shoplifters in 2016, the same year the retailing behemoth recorded (dollar)482 billion in sales.

When Nurse was leaving the Walmart in Semmes after finishing her order and paying, she was stopped by a manager.

“I remember going into that small room and thinking to myself, ‘This will be resolved, this was an accident, this wasn’t on purpose,'” she told WKRG.

Despite the fact that criminal charges were dropped a year later, Nurse was served with a notice from a Florida law firm threatening to file a civil suit unless she paid them (dollar)200, according to ALcom.

Walmart instructed the law firm to send the letters to Nurse, according to the lawsuit.

Walmart refused to release the surveillance footage of her allegedly stealing, according to the Alabama woman.

Despite her three court appearances, she claims that no Walmart witnesses ever showed up for the trial.

During her trial testimony, Nurse claimed that Walmart and other major retailers routinely used settlements in states with loosely written laws allowing it, and that the supermarket behemoth made hundreds of millions of dollars doing so over a two-year period.

Walmart’s defense lawyers claimed their actions were legal in Alabama.

Walmart “continues to believe our associates acted properly,” a spokesperson for the company told ALcom.

Walmart could keep filing motions in this case because it doesn’t “believe the verdict is supported by the evidence…,” they said.

