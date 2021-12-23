After a suspected murder-suicide in an Ohio home, a family of five, including two young boys, was discovered dead.

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio — Four members of a family were found dead in their home Wednesday morning, including two young boys, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Kiara M Anderson, 29, Joseph Anderson, 5, and Jeffrey Anderson, 2, were killed in the shooting, according to Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape.

Joseph Anderson, 30, the alleged gunman, was also discovered dead inside the house.

At 10 a.m., the sheriff’s department received a call about a potential shooting.

WBNS Channel 10 reports that the incident occurred on Wednesday.

According to the Eagle Gazette, deputies, Lithopolis police, and firefighters went to the home and discovered the victims inside.

According to Lape, the elder Anderson texted someone about the shooting.

He allegedly texted someone that he “had snapped” and instructed them to dial 911.

Following that, law enforcement was contacted.

According to the Eagle Gazette, authorities are investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide with no other suspects.

