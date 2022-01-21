After a suspension, the UN mission in Mali is resuming flights.

‘MINUSMA is resuming air operations after a series of fruitful discussions with Malian authorities,’ says the UN mission.

Rwanda’s capital is Kigali.

Following a week of being grounded due to regional sanctions, the UN peacekeeping mission announced on Thursday that it would resume regular flights.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions on Mali earlier this month after the country’s military-led interim government announced plans to postpone an election scheduled for February by nearly four years.

ECOWAS members’ air and land borders with Mali were closed as part of the sanctions.

“MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali) is resuming its air operations following a series of fruitful discussions with Malian authorities.

“The Mission appreciates the spirit of cooperation and partnership that prevailed during these discussions,” the UN mission stated in a statement.

“MINUSMA reaffirms its commitment to continue to assist Mali in its efforts to restore long-term peace, security, and stability,” the statement continued.

Daily flights transport the UN mission’s troops and staff around Mali.

More than 13,000 troops are deployed by MINUSMA to contain the growing violence in Mali’s north and center.

In 2020, the military took power in a coup and closed the country’s borders to neighboring West African countries.