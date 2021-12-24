After a ‘Taser mix-up’ claim, a police officer was found guilty of killing Daunte Wright.

When Kim Potter, 49, killed Daunte Wright, 20, she mistook her gun for her Taser.

A white Minnesota cop was found guilty of manslaughter after fatally shooting a black man after pulling his car over. She claimed she mistook her gun for a taser.

After being convicted of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright, 20, Kim Potter, 49, will spend Christmas in custody.

Mr Wright’s parents cried after learning of her conviction on Thursday, and supporters chanted “guilty, guilty, guilty” outside a Minneapolis court.

It was the second high-profile conviction of a cop this year by a team led by Attorney General Keith Ellison, which included some of the same lawyers who helped convict Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd in the same court just eight months before.

Mr Wright was shot and killed during Chauvin’s trial, igniting a wave of enraged protests in which demonstrators demanding “Justice for Daunte” clashed with riot police for several nights.

Mr. Ellison said outside the court on Thursday that the verdict provided some accountability for Potter, but that it fell short of justice.

“Justice would be bringing Daunte back to life and reuniting the Wright family,” he said.

“For Daunte, justice is beyond our grasp in this life.”

However, accountability is a critical step on the road to justice for all of us.”

“Today we have gotten accountability,” Mr Wright’s mother, Katie Bryant, said.

During a traffic stop on April 11 in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, Potter shot and killed Mr Wright as she and other officers attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for a weapons possession charge.

Jurors were shown a video of the shooting taken from police body cameras and dashcams, which showed Mr Wright being dragged away from another officer who was attempting to handcuff him.

Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force, repeatedly threatened to tase him, but instead fired a single shot into his chest with the gun she held in her hand.

She apologized to jurors and said the traffic stop was “unfortunate.”

