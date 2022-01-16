After a ten-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue, four hostages were released, and the assailant was killed.

After a ten-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue, four hostages were freed and the assailant was killed.

After a rabbi was kidnapped during the standoff, Joe Biden vowed, “We will stand against anti-Semitism and the rise of extremism in this country.”

After being held hostage for hours at a Texas synagogue, four people, including a rabbi, have been released.

The worshippers’ ten-hour ordeal began Saturday morning during a morning service in Colleyville, a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, when the hostage-taker began ranting about religion.

At the time, the service was being live-streamed, and the man could be heard demanding the release of a woman suspected of having ties to Al-Qaeda who was convicted of attempting to kill US Army officers in Afghanistan.

During the standoff, one hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville was released, and three others were freed around 9 p.m. when FBI agents stormed the building.

According to FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno, the hostage-taker was killed.

The FBI and police spokeswomen both declined to comment on who shot the man.

“The shooting incident,” Mr DeSarno added, would be investigated by a team.

“We are not prepared to release or confirm his identity at this time,” DeSarno said Saturday night, adding that the hostage-taker had been identified.

The assailant was specifically focused on an issue unrelated to the Jewish community, according to the FBI agent, and there was no immediate indication that he was part of any larger plan.

Victoria Francis, a resident of Texas who was watching the live stream of the incident, said she overheard the man ranting against America and claiming to have a bomb.

“He was all over the place.”

He was irritated, and the more irritated he became, the more threats he made, such as “I’m the guy with the bomb.”

‘If you make a mistake, it’s all on you,’ she said, laughing.

“He was clearly in a lot of pain.”

The man was not a relative of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist detained in Fort Worth, Texas, whom he had demanded be released.

“This assailant has nothing to do with Dr. Aafia, her family, or the worldwide campaign for Dr. Aafia’s justice.”

We want the assailant to understand that his actions are heinous and directly harm those of us seeking justice.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

