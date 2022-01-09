After a ten-year hiatus, the Pakistan-Iran-Turkey cargo train arrives in Ankara.

The Pakistan-Iran-Turkey cargo train arrives in Ankara, resuming the route after a ten-year hiatus.

The train journey from Pakistan to Turkiye takes around 13 days, covering 3,666 miles and passing through Iran.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Wednesday, a ceremony was held in Istanbul to commemorate the arrival of the first Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) train carrying goods from Pakistan to Turkiye via Iran since its resumption of service.

On December 1, the ITI cargo train left Islamabad.

The flight took off on January 21, 2021, and took about 13 days to arrive in Ankara.

Adil Karaismailoglu, Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, a member of Pakistan’s National Assembly, and Mohammad Farazmand, Iran’s Ambassador to Turkey, all attended the ceremony.

The train traveled 5,981 kilometers (3,666 miles) in 12 days and 21 hours after departing from the Margalla station in Islamabad.

The cargo train is intended to increase trade between Pakistan, Iran, and Turkiye.

It consists of eight loaded wagons, each with a capacity of 22 tons and a length of 20 feet.

In his speech, Karaismailoglu stated that the new railway will give industrialists and businesspeople on the Pakistan-Iran-Turkey route new options.

“It will save time and money compared to the 35-day sea transportation between Pakistan and Turkiye,” he said, “and will lead to the development of trade between the two countries.”

“A new railway corridor will be provided to our exporters in the south of Asia, which has the highest population density in the world, with the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train, reaching Pakistan, neighboring India, China, Afghanistan, and Iran.”

Our country will be one step closer to its goal of becoming a bridge and logistics hub between Asia and Europe as a result of this,” Karaismailoglu added.

Qureshi said during the ceremony that the ITI train would help to improve regional connectivity and promote economic and commercial activities in the ECO region.

The Regional Cooperation for Development organization was founded in 1964 by Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey and was renamed ECO in 1985.

According to Qureshi, the train will allow Pakistan to expand its exports and strengthen its ties with international markets, including those in Europe.

“The current Pakistani government believes in regional connectivity, and we believe that in order to play a national role, we must be financially stable.”

To do so, we need not only peace in our region, but also.

Short summary of Infosurhoy