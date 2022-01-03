After a tense standoff, a man “shot fireworks at cops” before attempting to detonate explosives.

After a tense standoff, a man’shot fireworks at cops and attempted to detonate explosives before being arrested.’

After a tense standoff, police arrested a man on Sunday morning after he allegedly fired powerful fireworks at them.

The man had a supply of “commercial-grade, mortar type fireworks” as well as vintage blasting caps used to make larger explosives, according to police.

After police received reports of gunshots early in the morning, the man was discovered on a bike path in Springfield, Oregon.

When officers attempted to speak with the man, he allegedly started shooting fireworks at them, according to OregonLive.

Officers were hit by debris from the exploding fireworks after the man allegedly told them he wanted the officers to shoot him.

As he attempted to light another firework, officers were able to get close enough to grab him, according to police.

A photo of one of the explosives that the man allegedly attempted to light was posted on Twitter by the Springfield Police Department.

A metal canister with blue and yellow wires was depicted in the image.

The bomb squad from the Eugene Police Department arrived on the scene and discovered a stash of old but still functional blasting caps.

As the caps age and degrade, they become more sensitive and could have been easily sparked.

According to members of the bomb squad, if the man had lit one, he would have been killed and possibly injured officers nearby.

Although the man’s identity has not been revealed, police have obtained a search warrant for a home connected to the case.

Springfield Police Chief Andrew Shearer praised his offers for resolving the situation without causing serious harm to anyone.

Their actions, according to Shearer, “exemplify the dedication to resolving incidents that put community members and officers in danger in a way that prioritizes the sanctity of life of all involved.”

