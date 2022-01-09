After a three-month hiatus, Algeria’s ambassador will return to Paris.

Algeria’s ambassador will return to Paris after a three-month absence.

Macron’s ‘irresponsible’ remarks about the country led to the recall of the envoy.

Algerian capital of ALGIERS

Algeria’s ambassador to Paris announced on Wednesday that he will return to his post on Thursday, three months after being removed for “consultations.”

“President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Algerian Ambassador to France Mohamed Antar Daoud, who will resume his duties in Paris on Thursday,” according to a statement from the Algerian Presidency.

The ambassador was summoned from Paris in October after French President Emmanuel Macron made “irresponsible remarks” about Algeria.

“The emergence of Algeria as a nation is a fascinating phenomenon to watch.

“Was there an Algerian nation prior to French colonization?” Macron had posed the question.

Algeria reprimanded the remarks immediately, recalling its ambassador and closing its airspace to French military planes.

On October 10, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian paid a visit to Algiers in order to de-escalate tensions with Algeria.

* Written in Ankara by Ahmed Asmar.