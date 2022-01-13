After a toilet block conversion, Glasgow’s Queens Park will welcome the new Hugs and Mugs coffee shop.

The park’s derelict toilet block has been undergoing extensive renovations for several weeks, and signage has recently been installed at the site, which faces Pollokshaws Road.

The construction of a new coffee shop in Glasgow’s Queen’s Park is well underway.

Hugs and Mugs will soon be serving coffee to southsiders, according to signage recently installed at the site. A significant renovation of a derelict toilet block has been ongoing for a number of weeks, and signage recently installed at the site reveals Hugs and Mugs will soon be serving coffee to southsiders.

We reported in March 2019 that Glasgow City Council was set to approve refurbishment plans despite opposition from local residents.

Shawlands and Strathbungo Community Councils raised objections to the plan, which was initially rejected.

Councillors were urged to support the application after the applicant, Behzad Karimi, addressed the majority of the reasons for refusal.

The application stated that the southside cafe would be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with an internal seating area for 12 people.

The existing public restrooms in the building’s northern half would be unaffected.

A report to planners stated, “The development proposal would comprehensively re-clad the existing toilet block and bring the southern half of the building back into active use.”

“Subject to the proposed protective conditions, the proposed use would not have an adverse effect on the residential amenity of nearby properties, and the proposal would improve the character and appearance of the street scene and Queen’s Park as a whole.”

The new cafe’s opening date has yet to be announced, but we’ll keep you updated on Glasgow Live as soon as it is.