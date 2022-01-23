After a tractor-trailer crash, all monkeys were found and accounted for by police.

All monkeys have been found after a tractor-trailer accident, according to police.

On Saturday evening, State Police announced that all of the monkeys on the loose since a tractor-trailer crash on Friday afternoon had been apprehended.

The new Saturday evening was announced via Twitter by Pennsylvania State Troopers Andrea Pelachick and Lauren Lesher.

The tweet reads, “Crash Update: All monkeys have been accounted for.”

Earlier in the day, state police said they were still looking for one of four monkeys and advised people not to approach or look for them.

However, a news release issued Saturday evening stated that only three monkeys were on the loose and that they had all been found.

State police said a tractor-trailer carrying 100 lab monkeys collided with a dump truck on Route 54 near the Danville exit of Interstate 80 in Montour County on Friday afternoon.

The exact location of the lab and the type of research for which the monkeys were destined are unknown, but cynomolgus monkeys are frequently used in medical studies, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Press Enterprise, crates littered the road as troopers searched for monkeys with rifles in hand. Valley Township firefighters used thermal imaging to try to locate the animals, and a helicopter also assisted.

The crash did not appear to have injured any people or monkeys.

The search enlisted the help of the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.