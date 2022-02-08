After a triple shooting that killed his sheriff father and left his mother in critical condition, his 21-year-old son died.

Authorities say a deputy’s son, who was shot along with his parents in their Oneida River family home on Monday morning, has died.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Eames, 21, died at Upstate University Hospital on Monday afternoon.

According to an Upstate University Hospital spokesperson, his mother Karen Eames, 46, is in critical condition.

Troy’s father, an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office deputy, died at the scene of the 7:30 a.m. shooting.

According to a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, Sgt.

Loveland, Katherine

Karen Eames, Isaac’s wife, died in a car accident when he was 48 years old.

Deputies have yet to determine who fired the fatal shots, but they have stated that the shooting was not random and that there is no “ongoing threat” to the public.

Karen Eames works as a secretary for the Liverpool Public Schools.

In a message to parents, Liverpool School Superintendent Mark Potter said, “Our hearts go out to the family.”

“Please remember the family in your prayers and thoughts.”

Isaac Eames, according to county records, owns the home where the shooting took place on Riverview Road.

At about 7:30 a.m., the shooting was reported to 911.

According to dispatch reports, a 46-year-old woman reported being shot in her home to 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers later informed deputies that three people had gone “down,” and that two more ambulances were needed after the first one had been dispatched.

Isaac Eames had been a civil deputy for the sheriff’s office since 2010.

According to Loveland, the investigation is still ongoing with the help of the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Attorney General’s Office, which were both on the scene.

