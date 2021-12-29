After a tropical plume brings the ‘warmest New Year’s Eve on record,’ the Met Office has issued a warning that temperatures will DROP to -11°C.

After the ‘warmest New Year’s Eve on record,’ the Met Office has issued a warning that temperatures will DROP to -11°C.

Forecasters say Britain will welcome in 2022 after the warmest New Year’s Eve on record, but much of the country is under flood warnings.

This week will be “exceptionally mild,” with temperatures reaching a high of 15 degrees Celsius on Friday, which will be warmer than April’s average of 14 degrees Celsius.

River banks burst after heavy rains ahead of a warm New Year’s Eve, prompting nearly 50 flood warnings across the UK.

Surprisingly, the weather on the south coast and in the south-east will be as pleasant as it will be in Athens, Madrid, and Rhodes.

And, if forecasts are correct, it will be hotter in those areas than the 14.8C record set in Colwyn Bay, North Wales, in 2011.

Strong winds are affecting many parts of the UK today, according to the Met Office.

It’s especially windy in the north and west today, with gales expected around some coasts and over the hills, so plan ahead if you’re traveling.

As forecasters warn of an end to the mild winter temperatures, leading bookmaker Coral has cut the odds on this January being the coldest since records began to just 2-1 (from 5-1) (from 5-1).

“We’ve had some very mild temperatures in December, but the outlook for January looks a lot colder, so we’ve cut the odds on January being the coldest first month of the year we’ve ever had,” said Harry Aitkenhead of Coral.

Edinburgh is the 3-1 favorite for snow on Christmas Day, according to Coral, with Newcastle being the most likely of the English cities at 7-2.

“We’re offering odds on all major UK cities for any punters dreaming of a White Christmas,” Harry added.

