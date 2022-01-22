After a truck carrying 100 primates crashes on its way to a lab in Danville, Pennsylvania, monkeys are on the loose.

After a truck carrying 100 primates crashed on the way to a lab in Danville, Pennsylvania, monkeys are on the loose.
On Friday, January 21, 2022, shortly after 4 p.m., a car accident occurred on Interstate 80 in Montour County.
According to Trooper Andrea Pelachick of Pennsylvania State Police, three monkeys have been reported missing after a truck carrying a trailer and a dump truck collided.
According to the Daily Item, the truck was transporting monkeys to a lap when the accident occurred.
A search began along the side of the road at approximately 6.45 p.m.
Pelachick advised anyone who sees one of the monkeys to contact state police at 570-524-2662.
