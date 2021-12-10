After a Trump Mar-a-Lago staffer testified in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, photos and sketches of Epstein’s ‘foot massage’ were shown.

Following testimony from a Mar-a-Lago staffer, pictures of Ghislaine Maxwell giving Jeffrey Epstein a foot massage and a photo of the two lounging in the Queen’s cabin at Balmoral were shown during Maxwell’s ongoing trial.

On Wednesday, a worker at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort confirmed that Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s father worked there.

On Tuesday, prosecutors released information about a cache of photographs and documents discovered during a raid on Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion.

A picture of Maxwell and Epstein kissing, as well as another of Maxwell naked, were among them.

Maxwell and convicted sex offender Epstein were in a relationship, but prosecutors said they remained “best of friends” after they split up, and prosecutors described Maxwell and convicted sex offender Epstein as “partners in crime” in the abuse of girls.

Maxwell is facing multiple felony charges, including human trafficking.

Her lawyers argue that she is being used as a “scapegoat” for Epstein’s crimes, and she has denied all charges.

They’ve painted the alleged victims as money-hungry.

What was the response from Buckingham Palace?

In 2015, Buckingham Palace denied the allegation, saying the Duke’s “suggestions of impropriety with underage minors” were “categorically untrue.”

“Any suggestion of impropriety involving minors under the age of 18 is categorically false.”

“The Duke of York had no sexual contact with Virginia Roberts, and this is categorically denied.”

Any assertion to the contrary is false and unfounded.”

Virginia Giuffre, who is she?

Virginia Giuffre is a Sacramento native who is 38 years old.

Robert Giuffre is her husband, and they have three children.

She is well-known as a public victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, and she was allegedly trafficked to Prince Andrew.

Giuffre is a proponent of sex trafficking survivors’ rights, and she founded the Victims Refuse Silence non-profit organization in the United States.

Who flew on the ‘Lolita Express,’ the story went on.

Kevin Spacey, a Hollywood actor, took the Lolita Express to Africa in 2002 as part of a project to raise awareness about the Aids crisis and poverty.

In 2002, the group, which included Clinton and Spacey, flew to Africa on a five-day humanitarian mission.

Naomi Campbell was also a passenger on Epstein’s plane in 2002, according to flight logs.

Flight records show that Epstein’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz flew on the plane in the late 1990s.

Who took the ‘Lolita Express’ flight?

Lawrence Visoski, a former Epstein pilot, testified that former President Donald Trump was on board…

