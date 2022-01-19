After a tumultuous PMQs, Boris Johnson is clinging to power by the skin of his teeth.

Boris Johnson is clinging to power by his fingertips after a tumultuous PMQs session.

The PM’s worst enemies are behind him, as evidenced by a Tory-Labour defection and David Davis’s call to resign.

Your opponents may be in front of you in the House of Commons, but your enemies are frequently behind you.

That old adage was put to the test in a dramatic PMQs that left Boris Johnson clinging to power by his fingertips.

And there was definitely drama at the end of the session.

It began with Keir Starmer applauding Tory MP Christian Wakeford’s defection to Labour, and ended with former Cabinet minister David Davis telling Johnson, “in the name of God, go!”

Apart from those two big moments, this was a snippy, ratty PMQs, with no clear punches landed by Starmer (who was perhaps overly wordy) and the PM responding to most questions about No.10 parties with a plea to wait for civil service investigator Sue Gray’s investigation.

Given the dizzying pace of Downing Street Covid leaks, it’s worth noting that this was Johnson’s first appearance in the Commons since the eve-of-Prince-Philip’s-funeral-parties revelations.

Parliamentary protocol prohibiting MPs from discussing the Royal Family silenced what many saw as the most egregious violation of not only the rules, but also of common decency.

The Prime Minister’s claim on TV that “nobody warned me it was against the rules” to have drinks in his back garden while the country was in lockdown was mocked, but Johnson had chosen to come out swinging rather than hang his head in shame.

The glum faces of Tory MPs sitting behind him were most noticeable throughout the session.

While some colleagues frantically banged their chairs and waved papers in support, their show of devotion only served to highlight the others’ silence.

From William Wragg to Tim Loughton, a string of MPs who had publicly called for Johnson’s resignation were defiantly lined up on the top backbench.

But it was when Davis ended the meeting by firing his Exocet missile at the Prime Minister that the discontent became clear.

Another old political adage goes, “If you can fool me once, shame on you, but if you can fool me twice, shame on you.”

We can add an extra bit for Tory MPs in marginal seats: fool me three times, blame on you, and blame.

