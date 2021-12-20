After a typhoon slams into the Philippines, 375 people are dead and 56 are missing.

After a typhoon slams into the Philippines, 375 people have died and 56 more have gone missing.

JIM GOMEZ of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Officials said Monday that the death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year has risen to 375, with more than 50 people still missing and several central provinces struggling with downed communications and power outages and begging for food and water.

Typhoon Rai blew out into the South China Sea on Friday with sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (121 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 270 kilometers per hour (168 miles per hour).

According to the national police, at least 375 people were killed, 56 went missing, and 500 were injured.

Although massive cleanup and repair efforts were underway, the death toll could still rise because several towns and villages were still cut off due to downed communications and power outages.

Falling trees and collapsing walls, as well as flash floods and landslides, claimed the lives of many people.

In Negros Occidental province, a 57-year-old man was discovered dead hanging from a tree branch, and a woman was blown away and died, according to police.

Governor Arlene Bag-ao of the Dinagat Islands, one of the first southeastern provinces to be hit by the typhoon, said Rai’s ferocity on her island province of more than 130,000 people was worse than Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful and deadly typhoons on record, which devastated the central Philippines in November 2013 but caused no casualties in Dinagat.

“If it felt like being in a washing machine before, this time it felt like a huge monster smashed itself everywhere, grabbed anything like trees and tin roofs, and hurled them everywhere,” Bag-ao said over the phone.

"For six hours, the wind shifted directions repeatedly.

Some of the tin roof sheets were blown away, then tossed back.”

At least 14 villagers were killed, and over 100 others were injured by flying roofs, debris, and glass shards, according to Bag-ao, who were treated in makeshift surgery rooms in damaged Dinagat hospitals.

If thousands of people had not been evacuated from high-risk villages, many more people would have died.

Many residents in Dinagat and other typhoon-affected provinces were in desperate need of construction materials, food, and water.

Bag-ao and other provincial officials embarked on their journey…

