After a video call with Putin, Biden will meet with European allies.

NEW YORK

According to the White House, US President Joe Biden will speak with European allies later Tuesday after a video call with his Russian counterpart.

The call with Vladimir Putin has already lasted more than two hours, and the two leaders are expected to discuss tensions in Ukraine, NATO’s approach to Russia’s borders, and other topics.

Biden will call French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the situation.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close contact on a coordinated and comprehensive approach in response to Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders during their call yesterday,” the White House said.

The leaders met on Monday to discuss their shared concern about Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s borders, as well as Russia’s increasingly belligerent rhetoric.

The White House issued a statement saying, “They called on Russia to de-escalate tensions and agreed that diplomacy, particularly through the Normandy Format, is the only way forward to resolve the conflict in Donbas through the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.”