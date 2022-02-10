After a ‘violent and sustained’ attack on grandad in Glasgow, a murder investigation was launched.

After a ‘violent and sustained’ attack on grandad, a murder investigation has been launched in Glasgow.

Following the death of Brian Maley, 52, a father and grandfather in Glasgow’s Springburn neighborhood, detectives in Glasgow have launched a murder investigation.

Brian Maley, 52, was discovered at his home in Young Terrace, Springburn, after a ‘violent and sustained attack,’ according to officers.

The father’s and grandfather’s families are said to be “devastated” by the incident.

On Tuesday, February 8th, around 9.50 a.m., police received a report of a man injured inside a flat in Young Terrace.

Brian Maley was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services arrived.

“Brian died as a result of a particularly violent and sustained assault within his home,” said Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

“Brian was a father and grandfather, and what has happened has devastated his family.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on the case, assisted by local officers and specialized resources, who are conducting a thorough search of his home and the surrounding area.”

“A visible police presence will be maintained in the neighborhood.”

“Officers are currently conducting door-to-door inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage in the area, and I urge anyone who was in the area of Young Terrace between 7.30am and 9.50am on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 and may have seen any suspicious person or persons to contact police as they may have valuable information that can assist our investigations.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigations is asked to call 101 and reference incident 0749 from February 8, 2022.

Alternatively, anonymous calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A website has been set up that allows members of the public to access a form that can be used to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team.

When submitting information, you can choose to remain anonymous.

Here is a link to the portal.