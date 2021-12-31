After a viral trend left a 12-year-old boy hospitalized with severe burns, TikTok issued an urgent warning to parents.

Children are being challenged to play with fire as part of a viral TikTok challenge.

After attempting a popular but extremely dangerous TikTok challenge, a child from East Haven, Connecticut, was hospitalized with severe burns on Tuesday.

After responding to a call that someone had been burned on Tuesday night, East Haven fire officials issued a warning to parents.

Charles Miller, the town’s Fire Marshal, plans to work with local schools to raise awareness about the dangers of playing with fire as well as the dangers of the internet’s influence.

In a statement, Miller said, “Take a few minutes to talk to your children about the dangers of playing with ignitable liquids and matches, and keep an eye on what they’re watching.”

“If done incorrectly, this experiment can result in severe burns and leave a person permanently scarred.”

flammable vapors combust in a five-gallon water jug in the “whoosh bottle experiment.”

The TikTok challenge went viral because the vapor inside the jug makes a loud “whoosh” sound when it is ignited.

The child’s experiment could have resulted in a fatality as well as a major house fire, according to Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli.

TikTok is currently working to remove videos of the dangerous experiment from its platform.

“We understand that this school science experiment can be done safely with proper precautions,” a spokesperson for the app told Newsweek, “but videos without visible safety measures will be removed from our platform.”

“We also work to add warning labels to videos shot in a controlled environment, though these videos aren’t eligible for inclusion in people’s For You feeds.”

This isn’t the first time a TikTok challenge has resulted in a child’s death.

A 10-year-old girl died in her home earlier this month while taking part in the TikTok “Blackout” challenge.