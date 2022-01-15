After a volcanic eruption in Tonga, a tsunami hits Japan’s Pacific coast.

There have been no reports of major property damage or injuries as of yet.

According to local media, Japan was hit with a tsunami late Saturday as a result of a massive underwater volcanic eruption in the Pacific country of Tonga.

According to Kyodo News, a 1.2-meter tsunami hit the city of Amami, while a 1.1-meter tsunami hit Iwate Prefecture.

A 3-meter tsunami is expected to hit some of Japan’s southwestern islands, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

While no injuries or major damage were reported, the agency said a small tsunami measuring less than one meter was seen across a large area of the country’s Pacific coast.

Residents in Kagoshima Prefecture’s southwestern islands and northeastern coastal areas have been advised to stay away from the water.

Following the volcanic eruption in Tonga, the US National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami warning for the US and Canada’s western coasts.

The volcano, which is 65 kilometers north of Nuku’alofa, Tonga’s capital, began spewing ash, steam, and gas early Friday.