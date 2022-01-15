The US West Coast and Hawaii are under a tsunami warning after a volcano erupts in the Pacific.

This story was co-written by NICK PERRY of the Associated Press.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — On Saturday, an undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near Tonga, sending large tsunami waves crashing against the shore and people fleeing for higher ground.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Hawaii and the US Pacific coast.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage because communications with the small country were cut off hours after the eruption.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, waves crashing ashore in Hawaii ranged from half a meter (one foot) in Nawiliwili, Kauai, to 80 centimeters (2.7 feet) in Hanalei.

“We are relieved that there has been no damage reported and only minor flooding has occurred across the islands,” the center said.

Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, captured an undersea volcano eruption in the Pacific nation of Tonga and released images on Saturday, Jan.

15th of May in the year 2022

(Japan Meteorological Agency via AP)

According to video posted on social media, large waves swept ashore in Tonga’s coastal areas, swirling around homes and buildings.

New Zealand’s military said it was monitoring the situation and was prepared to assist if needed.

A massive eruption was visible on satellite images, with a mushroom-like plume of ash, steam, and gas rising above the blue Pacific waters.

According to data from the Pacific Tsunami Center, a tsunami warning has been issued for the entire archipelago. Waves of 80 centimeters (2.7 feet) have been detected.

To warn residents of the tsunami warning, local broadcasters and church bells rang out across American Samoa.

The warning system, which included an outdoor siren, was not functioning properly.

Those who lived near the water’s edge moved to higher ground as quickly as possible.

As night fell, there were no reports of damage, so the Hawaii-based tsunami center canceled the tsunami warning.

Strong currents and dangerous waves have prompted authorities in the neighboring island nations of Fiji and Samoa to issue similar warnings, advising residents to stay away from the shore.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the water along the Japanese coasts may swell slightly, but no significant damage is expected…

