After a woman in Dauphin County eludes arrest, a reward has been offered.

Following a woman’s escape from custody in Dauphin County, a reward has been offered.

A reward of up to (dollar)2,000 is being offered by Dauphin County Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of a woman who escaped custody early Monday morning.

According to a press release issued by the county, Autum R Flowers, 34, who was being held in Dauphin County Prison on drug charges, was being treated at Harrisburg Hospital when she was able to escape shortly after midnight Monday morning.

Flowers of the Autumn Season (photo provided)

Flowers was supposed to be guarded by two corrections officers, but they are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into how she eluded their custody.

Warden Gregory Briggs said, “We are actively working to determine how this happened and will take steps to minimize the chance of it happening again.”

According to the press release, Flowers’ last known address was in Columbia, Lancaster County.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.

