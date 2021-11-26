After a woman was found dead, gagged, and dumped 34 years ago, a pensioner was charged with ‘Lady in the Lake’ rape and murder.

After the body of a woman was discovered gagged and dumped in the water 34 years ago, a pensioner has been charged with the Lady in the Lake murder.

Shani Warren, 26, was discovered submerged in a lake in leafy Taplow, Buckinghamshire, in April 1987, and Donald Robertson, 66, has been charged with her murder, kidnapping, and rape.

In July 1981, he was accused of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in Farnham Lane, Slough.

After being charged in connection with the two incidents, Robertson will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court later today.

Shani, the millionaire’s daughter, had been bound with a blue scarf, jump leads in her hands, and a tow rope in her legs.

According to reports from the time, a post-mortem examination revealed no evidence of a struggle or sexual assault.

Despite the fact that her body was found bound and gagged in the lake, detectives initially mistook her death for a suicide.

After a post-mortem revealed that she had drowned, a murder investigation was launched.

“Following an investigation by the Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Review Team, a man is scheduled to appear in court in connection with murder, kidnap, and rape offences that occurred in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire in the 1980s,” a spokesman for Thames Valley Police said.

“Donald Robertson, 66, of Slough, Berkshire, is due in High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today to face a number of charges.”

“The court hearing will be in relation to Shani Warren’s murder, whose body was discovered in a lake at Taplow in April 1987, as well as the kidnap and rape of a 16-year-old girl in Farnham Lane, Slough, in July 1981.”

Ms Warren vanished on April 17, 1987, after leaving her home in Stoke Poges, which she shared with two housemates and which her parents had purchased for her.

She set out in her car after mowing the lawn to dispose of the grass cuttings at her parents’ home in Gerrards Cross, but she never returned.

The Micro Scope personal assistant left in her car to dispose of the grass cuttings, but she was never seen again.

Marjorie Arnold was out walking her dog when she discovered her body in the Taplow Lake the next day at 6.30pm.

Ms Warren’s bound and gagged body was discovered lying face-down in the water after the German Shepherd pulled his owner to the lake.

A lorry driver saw Ms Warren’s car parked in a parking lot before her body was discovered.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]