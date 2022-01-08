After a world first mining breakthrough, Cornwall could become the UK’s electric car battery hub.

Following a world-first mining breakthrough, Cornwall could become the UK’s electric-car battery hub.

According to British Lithium, this is the first time commercial-grade lithium carbonate has been produced from granite mica.

A mining company based in Cornwall claims to be the first to extract battery-grade lithium carbonate from shards of mica crystals in the world.

On Tuesday, British Lithium announced that its pilot plant in Roche, North Cornwall, had extracted lithium carbonate from mica in the granite bedrock of the county.

It paves the way for Cornwall to become a center for mining and refining lithium, which is a key component of electric vehicle batteries.

Electric vehicles are expected to account for the vast majority of new car sales in the UK by 2030, according to the government.

Supporters argue that producing lithium in the UK will aid in the development of a domestic supply chain for electric vehicle batteries.

The results from the pilot plant “delighted” British Lithium CEO Andrew Smith, especially because it operates under “real world” conditions, using local water supplies and materials.

The plant, which was partially funded by the UK government, will soon begin producing 5 kilograms of lithium carbonate per day for customers to try out.

“We’re pleased with our rapid progress,” Mr Smith said, “but there’s still a long way to go in terms of refining and optimizing the process.”

British Lithium is working on a full-scale plant that will produce 21,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually.

This amounts to roughly a third of the total lithium supply that the UK will require to meet future electric vehicle demand.

Not only British Lithium is interested in Cornwall’s lithium reserves.

Cornish Lithium, based just a few miles away in Falmouth, received a £18 million investment from TechMet Limited last month to accelerate its lithium mining projects in the county.

Cornish Lithium CEO Jeremy Wrathall also plans to build a processing plant near its mining sites to “build a value chain” for electric vehicle battery production in Cornwall.

The two companies could create around 860 jobs in the county, which is one of Northern Europe’s most impoverished areas.

A battery factory, known as a gigafactory, could be built on the mines and processing plants, potentially creating 3,000 new jobs.

Cornwall could become the UK’s electric-car battery hub after world first mining breakthrough