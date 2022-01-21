After a year in office, Joe Biden’s popularity plummets, with voters declaring him “worse than Trump.”

After a year as US President, Joe Biden’s popularity plummets, with voters declaring him “worse than Trump.”

Students and small business owners are among those who have lost faith in their Democratic leader, who insists on blaming his problems on everyone else.

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday night in Washington, Vice President Joe Biden set a new record.

His press conference in the White House’s East Room was the world’s longest, lasting 1 hour and 52 minutes.

He should have quit while he was still ahead.

Faced with plummeting approval ratings, he celebrated the one-year anniversary of his inauguration by blaming his problems on everyone else.

Rather than admitting that he over-promised on the campaign trail and under-delivered in office, he insisted he was simply misunderstood.

He snarled at a reporter, “Can you think of another President who has accomplished as much in a year?”

“You guys talk about how nothing has happened,” he claimed, citing the successful passage of the American Rescue Plan and his infrastructure bill as two major accomplishments since his inauguration.

Even those legislative victories, as well as the successful Covid-19 vaccine rollout, have failed to persuade the American people of the President’s worth.

According to a poll conducted for Politico this week, 68% of voters believe the country is on the wrong track.

According to a separate CBS News poll, 58 percent of voters under the age of 30 disapprove of the President’s performance.

They will soon have the opportunity to express their dissatisfaction with the mid-term elections, which are only ten months away.

Republicans currently expect to retake control of Congress, effectively delegitimizing Biden’s presidency.

In Washington, a barber’s chair is one place where you can get a sense of Biden’s woes.

My haircut came with a bit of political satire recently.

“I now think he’s worse than Trump,” said the man wielding the scissors, an Iraq war veteran who was never in Trump’s corner and who rejects the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election will be rigged.

Covid-19 has devastated his retail business, as it has so many others.

He understands that the impact of the President’s infrastructure on him and his fellow working Americans will take years.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Joe Biden’s support tanks after one year as US President with voters declaring he’s ‘worse than Trump’