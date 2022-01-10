After a year of closure, Disneyland Paris reopens Sleeping Beauty Castle, with theme park tickets starting at £49.

After being closed for more than a year for renovations, DISNEYLAND Paris has reopened the Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Theme park has revealed what visitors can expect from the royal makeover, which begins today.

The Imagineers, the design team behind everything at Disney parks, have included French references throughout.

The gold lead snails on the spires are “attempting to get away from French cooks,” and the geometric gardens are inspired by the famous French tapestry The Lady and the Unicorn.

The dome, like Chambord Castle in the Loire Valley, has stained glass windows.

The Disney castles are notable for a variety of reasons.

The castles are always facing north, so the sun never obscures visitors taking photos, and the color scheme includes 14 different shades of pink.

Sleeping Beauty’s Castle is also the only one to house a 79-foot-long dragon.

“It was the first time we undertook something so monumental,” Disney Art Director Tracy Eck said.

Certain effects have even been improved, making the castle’s structure even more resilient in the future.

“With all of the teams working on site, it took nearly a year to complete these works.

It was a hive of activity, with painters, electricians, gilders, and tile roof craftspeople.”

The castle’s opening comes just months before the park’s 30th anniversary celebrations, which kick off on March 6.

Guests will be able to see Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy dressed up in new, special outfits, as well as purchase anniversary souvenirs and sample new anniversary food.

Tickets start at £345 per person and include two days at the park, early park entry, hotel accommodations, and free shuttle service.

Tickets start at £49.14 per person if you want to go for the entire day.

However, tourists from the United Kingdom will have to cross their fingers as France has yet to accept British visitors.

While the country has relaxed some travel restrictions, tourists have yet to be permitted to return.

Despite this, officials have said that all travel restrictions may be lifted soon.

