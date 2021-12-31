The British public is still divided on Brexit after a year.

The British public is still split on Brexit after a year.

The British public remains divided on Brexit after a year.

Pro-EU and pro-Brexit voters were interviewed by Anadolu Agency.

LONDON, ENGLAND

Despite the fact that the UK has been out of the EU for nearly a year, public opinion remains divided as to whether it was a necessary step or a complete blunder.

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 1, 2017, following a referendum in June 2016 in which voters chose to leave by a 52 percent to 48 percent margin.

The deadline is 2020.

Due to a one-year transition period following the official departure, the British public felt almost none of the effects of the historic decision, as the UK continued to follow EU rules during that time.

All sides, however, have now witnessed the true impact of Brexit on the country.

According to a recent poll, six out of ten voters think Brexit went badly or worse than expected.

The Anadolu Agency conducted a poll of the British public to determine their current feelings on Brexit.

‘It’s a complete disaster,’ the narrator declares.

Silvia Zamperini, who attends anti-Brexit demonstrations in front of the parliament every Wednesday, believes the decision was an “absolute disaster.”

“There was no food on the shelves,” says the narrator.

She explained, “Petrol was an issue.”

“Importing goods becomes a problem when there is no freedom of movement and many barriers.”

You also don’t have workers picking fruits in the fields or driving lorries,” she added, referring to some of the issues British industries have faced as a result of Brexit.

She argued that many of the jobs that “people claim are stolen from foreigners” are jobs that “British people don’t want to do because they are menial jobs.”

“In my opinion, it’s a total disaster.”

We told them, but they aren’t convinced.

So all we’re doing at the end of the day is watching it crumble…”

Northern Ireland is a part of the United Kingdom.

Wendy Nowak, who called the Conservative Party “corrupt,” said the public in the UK had yet to see the Russia report, which she believes shows Russian meddling in the Brexit vote.

“Our referendum was tainted by Russian meddling, and the report on that has yet to be released…

They’re going to have to go to court.”

She stated that the Northern Ireland Protocol’s Article 16 would be triggered, which would bring the protocol to an end.

