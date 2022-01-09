After a years-long battle, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled that the ‘gay cake’ row case is inadmissible.

After a years-long battle, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the ‘gay cake’ case was inadmissible.

The case sparked a global discussion about discrimination and freedom of expression.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that a gay rights activist’s claim that he was discriminated against when the Christian owners of a bakery in Northern Ireland refused to make him a pro-gay marriage cake was inadmissible.

Gareth Lee claimed in July 2014 that he had requested a cake from Ashers Baking Company with the words “support gay marriage” on it, as well as a picture of Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie and the Queerspace logo.

The cake was created for an event in Bangor, County Down, hosted by Northern Ireland’s first openly gay mayor to commemorate the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia.

In Northern Ireland at the time, same-gender marriage was still prohibited.

However, the Christian-owned bakery stated that making the cake was “at odds with our beliefs.”

Mr Lee filed a complaint with Northern Ireland’s Equality Commission, which then backed him up in his legal action against the bakery.

In the case known as ‘the gay cake,’ judges at the European Court of Human Rights today ruled that Mr Lee had failed to “exhaust domestic remedies.”

The case had reached the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) when the UK Supreme Court overturned previous decisions in 2018 to rule that Mr Lee had not been discriminated against by being denied the cake.

“Convention arguments must be raised explicitly or in substance before the domestic authorities,” the ECHR said in a written ruling today.

At no point during the domestic proceedings had the applicant exercised his Convention rights.

“By relying solely on domestic law, the applicant denied domestic courts the opportunity to address any Convention issues raised, instead asking the court to usurp the domestic courts’ role.”

The application was inadmissible because he had not exhausted domestic remedies.”

The bakery was initially found to have discriminated against Mr Lee in both the Belfast Country Court and the appeals court, but the Supreme Court overturned that decision in October 2018, finding that the bakery had not discriminated against its customer.

Mr Lee then filed an appeal with the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

Mr Lee expressed his disappointment after learning that the bakery would not be able to make the cake.

