After a Yodel driver broke into my house and left my package in the kitchen, I was terrified.

A WOMAN was left enraged and terrified after a delivery driver let himself into her house to deliver a package.

Samantha Griffiths, 33, returned home from the shops to find a note from Yodel taped to the front door stating that her package was in the kitchen.

It appeared to be a mistake to the community care worker.

However, when she saw it, she realized the courier had entered her garden through her gate before opening a back door that she had forgotten to lock.

“It was surreal,” Ms Griffiths said.

I just assumed he’d made a mistake, but when I saw my package sitting there, I couldn’t believe it.

I was completely taken aback.

“Who in their right mind would enter someone’s home?”

She dialed 101 after the incident, which she said made her feel unsafe at her Ashford, Kent home.

“I could’ve been in the upstairs bath,” she added.

“For the next week, I went around the house making sure all the doors were locked.”

I was disturbed by the experience.

“I know the driver isn’t going to apologize, but Yodel should take some responsibility.”

“This behavior clearly violates the strict protocols we set for all of our drivers,” a Yodel spokesman said.

“We’ll look into it.”

