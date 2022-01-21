After a YPGPKK rocket attack in Syria, Turkiye claims to have killed 18 terrorists.

After a YPGPKK rocket attack in Syria, Turkiye says 18 terrorists were killed.

According to the national defense minister, a terrorist attack targeting Afrin killed 5 civilians and injured 34 others.

Turkiye, SIRNAK

Turkiye has killed 18 terrorists since a YPGPKK terror attack in northern Syria killed five civilians on Thursday, according to the country’s defense minister.

“Our operations are continuing, and we expect the number of terrorists neutralized to rise in the coming hours,” Hulusi Akar said during a meeting with troops in the southeastern Sirnak province near the Syrian-Iraq border.

According to him, the YPGPKK terrorists launched a rocket attack on the Afrin city center, injuring 34 civilians.

Akar met with commanders serving on both sides of the border via video conference, accompanied by senior military officials.

“The attacks originated in the Tel Rifat area.

On this issue, we have agreements with our interlocutors.

They have agreed to remove the terrorists from the area.

“We expect these countries to meet their obligations as soon as possible,” the defense secretary said.

After six years of control by YPGPKK terrorists, Turkish forces and the Syrian National Army liberated the Afrin region in March 2018 with Operation Olive Branch.

Since Afrin’s liberation, the terrorist group has continued to attack it from Tal Rifaat, where it is required to withdraw under a Turkish-Russian agreement signed in October 2019.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has killed nearly 40,000 people in its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is a Syrian offshoot of the PKK.