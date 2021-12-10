After accusing The Sun of accessing medical records, Paul Gascoigne and Sienna Miller have settled their hacking claims.

Despite the News Group Newspapers’ continued insistence that illegal information gathering did not occur, the former England star and Hollywood actor said they felt “fully vindicated” in bringing their claims.

A court heard yesterday that large financial settlements paid to former England footballer Paul Gascoigne and actress Sienna Miller over phone hacking claims are “tantamount” to The Sun admitting to “illegal activities.”

Lawyers for the couple believe the flagship title of Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) sought information from their medical records in order to write stories about them.

In the case of Ms Miller, it is alleged that after the alleged unlawful accessing of personal information in 2005, The Sun’s then-editor Rebekah Brooks, who is now the chief executive of Mr Murdoch’s News UK business, called her agent to inquire about the actor’s pregnancy before she could discuss it with family and friends.

NGN, which has denied that illegal information gathering took place at The Sun throughout the phone hacking scandal while admitting that it did at the now-defunct News of the World, said it reached the undisclosed settlements with Mr Gascoigne and Ms Miller without admitting liability.

However, the two said they felt “completely vindicated” in bringing their lawsuit.

The two had previously reached an agreement over phone hacking claims involving the News of the World.

Mr Gascoigne’s lawyers emphasized the “substantial sum” in the settlement in a statement to the High Court in London.

“Mr Gascoigne believes that, despite the fact that the settlement was reached on the agreed-upon basis of no admissions of liability,” they added, “this is tantamount to an admission of liability on The Sun’s part.”

On behalf of Ms Miller, a similar statement was made.

Ms Miller’s lawyer, David Sherborne, told the court that his client had been subjected to “serious intrusion” by the media starting in 2003, particularly from The Sun.

He went on to say that Ms Miller believed documents released in the case showed a senior Sun journalist claimed expenses in 2005 for a “medical records tracer” who submitted an invoice labeled “Sienns [sic]Miller pregnant research.”

Ms Miller, speaking outside the courtroom, stated that

