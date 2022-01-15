After allegations of ‘false memory,’ Prince Andrew’s lawyers want to question Virginia Giuffre’s psychologist.

Following allegations of ‘false memory,’ Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers want to question her psychologist.

Court documents show that the Duke of York’s defense team wants access to all notes from his accuser’s sessions with her psychologist.

As part of Prince Andrew’s defense against Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault allegations, his lawyers want to question her husband and psychologist.

Mrs Giuffre “may suffer from false memories,” according to the Duke of York, prompting this request.

Ms Giuffre, who is suing the Duke, claims she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17 years old on several occasions.

Ms Giuffre, 38, claims that Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and Ghislaine Maxwell, a former associate of the Prince, groomed her to have sex with him.

The accusations are false, according to Prince Andrew.

According to court documents, his lawyers have asked for permission to question Ms Giuffre’s spouse, Robert, and Dr. Judith Lightfoot.

They also want to look over Dr Lightfoot’s notes from all of Ms Giuffre’s sessions.

According to the court documents, Ms Lightfoot should be interrogated about her “theory of false memories,” the content of her sessions with Ms Giuffre, and any prescriptions she wrote for her.

The lawyers also want to question Ms Giuffre about a variety of topics, including how he met his wife and the couple’s finances.

The request comes after Ms Giuffre’s legal team said it wanted to question the Duke’s former assistant and a woman who said she saw Prince Andrew with a young girl at the time he is accused of assaulting Ms Giuffre.

In Jeffrey Epstein’s phonebook, there was a contact named Robert Olney, who was a former Royal Family assistant.

Shukri Walker has agreed to testify against the Duke after claiming to have seen him at Tramp Nightclub.

Ms Giuffre was not a member of the club, according to Prince Andrew.

A judge denied a motion by Prince Andrew’s layers to close the case earlier this week.

Between September and December of 2022, the trial will take place.

Prince Andrew will defend the case as a private citizen, according to the Palace, which confirmed he has been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages.

