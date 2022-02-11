After allegations of racial slurs, a fire company in the Philadelphia area has been suspended.

DARBY TOWNSHIP, PA is a township in the state of Pennsylvania.

— One of Darby Township’s three volunteer fire companies has been suspended after another fire company allegedly overheard them in a virtual meeting using racial slurs and disparaging Black residents.

Volunteers from the Briarcliffe Fire Company apparently failed to disconnect from a January online meeting with local officials and representatives from the two other firehouses.

The purpose of the meeting was to talk about emergency services and the possibility of combining the three volunteer fire companies.

The audio was recorded by members of the Goodwill Fire Department.

The allegations will be investigated by the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Briarcliffe firefighters allegedly bemoaned the fact that it was time to leave the township during the nearly two-hour conversation.

They are also accused of using racial slurs when discussing members of the township’s third volunteer fire station.

Fanta Bility, an 8-year-old Black girl, was killed by police gunfire in Sharon Hill last summer, and one firefighter is accused of mocking her name.

“Hate speech is always morally wrong, whether or not a crime has occurred,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said at a new conference on Thursday.

There will be no gaps in services due to Briarcliffe’s suspension, according to Timothy Boyce, director of Delaware County’s Department of Emergency Services.

Briarcliffe and Goodwill fire departments were unavailable for comment, and Briarcliffe’s Facebook page appeared to have been deleted, according to the newspaper.

