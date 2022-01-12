After an £80 million refurbishment, Big Ben has been reintroduced to the public – but the outcome has stunned everyone.

The £80 million refurb of BIG Ben has finally been revealed, and the upgrade has left many people pleasantly surprised.

The Palace of Westminster clock tower’s bolder look has been revealed after scaffolding was removed.

On New Year’s Eve, Big Ben’s four quarter bells chimed 12 times for the first time since the conservation work began, ushering in the year 2022.

“It’s iconic – it’s probably the world’s most famous clock, and to have had our hands on every single nut and bolt is a huge privilege,” said Ian Westworth, a member of Parliament’s team of clock mechanics who ensured the sound was heard.

He added that there will undoubtedly be sadness once the project is completed, but that there will also be joy in the fact that they were able to get it back up and running.

Londoners are sharing their thoughts on the new look as the scaffolding comes down, with many praising the brighter aesthetic.

One Twitter user captured a photo of Big Ben on a beautiful, clear day, revealing a bright gold exterior and refreshed clock face.

“Perhaps it was worth the wait?” he wrote alongside the image.

Several others agreed, with one commenting, “Looks like one of the souvenirs from the money laundering shops on Oxford Street.”

Another said, “Oh damn,” while another just said, “The glow up.”

“Dang, that’s still going on? I was over there in late 2018 and it was being worked on!” added another.

While many were pleased with the outcome, it appeared that some couldn’t avoid acknowledging the significant cost of the upgrades.

One commenter suggested, “Should melt it down and pay for all that inflation.”

Another joked, “Is that our gold?”

“Could they use it as a form of collateral, similar to NFT?”

“How much tax revenue have they thrown up the wall for this?” someone else inquired.

The Elizabeth Tower project was originally estimated to cost £29 million, but the final cost has risen to at least £80 million.

The five-year restoration project started in 2017 and will be finished in the second quarter of this year.

Since construction began, scaffolding has encircled Big Ben, and its bells have been disconnected from the time mechanism, but the clock has continued to run quietly.

It was an honor to be involved, according to Keith Scobie-Youngs of Cumbria Clock Company, who worked on the clock’s largest repair in its 160-year history.

“Working on the world’s most famous clock is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said.

“We brought the heart of the United Kingdom up to Cumbria.”

We were able to put together the time side, the heartbeat, and put it all together…

