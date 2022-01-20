After an 86-year-old woman was found dead at home and her husband was critically injured in a ‘burglary,’ a man, 33, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A MAN was arrested on suspicion of murder today after a pensioner was discovered dead in her own home during a “burglary.”

Freda Walker, 86, was discovered dead in her 50-year-old home, while her husband Kenneth, 88, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

After a violent incident in Langwith Junction, Derbyshire on Saturday morning, officers arrested the man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

He was apprehended five days after the brutal attack in Warsop, Nottinghamshire, and is currently in police custody.

Derbyshire Police previously stated that they were keeping an “open mind” about whether the “appalling crime” was linked to a violent burglary just 40 minutes away in Trowell, Notts.

After being attacked by a suspect who demanded money from them on January 6, just after midnight, an elderly woman suffered a broken jaw and severe swelling in her arm.

Detectives are also investigating a number of similar incidents that occurred in the “months, years, or weeks” preceding the attack.

Officers continue to ask anyone with information or dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Kenneth, a retired miner and former chairman of the Bolsover District Council, has been in and out of consciousness and is in critical condition in hospital.

The murder, according to Derbyshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby, was “an act of horrific cowardice.”

“Today’s arrest is clearly a significant breakthrough in the case,” ACC Kirby said, “but the investigation into this most heinous crime will continue.”

“We issued an urgent request yesterday for anyone who was on Station Road between 4.30 p.m. on Friday 14 and 9 a.m. on Saturday 15 to come forward.”

“If you were on that street, whether on foot or in a car, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information that may be able to assist detectives is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the methods listed below, quoting reference 240-150122.

The couple was described as “adorable people” who were “well-known” in the community.

Kenneth, a retired mining safety inspector, had recently celebrated his 88th birthday.

Mark Fletcher, a member of the Bolsover Parliament, has paid tribute to the former mayor of Bolsover and his wife, saying his “thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”

Heartbroken neighbors in the “close-knit” community have been pouring in their condolences.

Flowers have been placed outside the couple’s home, along with a touching note that reads, “To a lovely lady who would help anyone she could.”

One of the locals…

