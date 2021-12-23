After an aide’s Covid scare, Biden, 79, says he will run in 2024 if he is “in good health.”

PRESIDENT Joe Biden has declared his intention to run for re-election in 2024.

“It’s true.

But, believe it or not, I hold fate in high regard.

Many times, fate has intervened in my life.

On Wednesday, Biden told ABC News’ David Muir, “If I’m in the health that I’m in now, if I’m in good health, then I would run again.”

When asked if he would run against former President Donald Trump again, Biden responded that it “only increases the chances.”

The president also commented on the riot at the Capitol on January 6, saying, “I believe accountability is necessary.”

“It doesn’t matter where it goes,” says the narrator.

“Those who are to blame must be held accountable,” he added.

There will be more later…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.