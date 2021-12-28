After an armed intruder broke into Windsor Castle, crossbow laws could be tightened to make it more difficult to buy lethal weapons.

After an armed intruder broke into Windsor Castle, crossbow laws may be tightened to make it more difficult to obtain lethal weapons.

After an armed intruder scaled Windsor Castle and threatened to kill the Queen on Christmas Day, the Home Secretary has ordered a review of crossbow laws.

Priti Patel may tighten rules allowing adults to purchase the “lethal” weapon without having to provide identification or undergo a background check.

Shortly after chilling footage of a masked man threatening to kill the Queen, 95, Jaswant Singh Chail, 19, was arrested and sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

The adolescent allegedly scaled a fence at Windsor Castle, where Her Majesty was expected to spend the holidays with her family.

Within the castle grounds, he was 500 meters from the Queen’s private apartments.

Chail, also known as Jas, was apprehended after allegedly scaling a spiked fence with a rope ladder while armed with a crossbow.

The suspect had just posted a video online threatening to “assassinate the Queen” moments before.

The figure in the video clip holds the gleaming black weapon and speaks to the camera in a distorted voice while wearing a hoodie.

He wears a sinister white mask that appears to be inspired by Star Wars, and his message contains references to the mythology of the film franchise.

“I apologize,” he says.

I apologise for what I’ve done and will do.

I intend to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

“This is retaliation for those who died in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.”

“It’s also retaliation for those who have been murdered, humiliated, or discriminated against because of their race.”

“I’m a Sith, an Indian Sikh.

Darth Jones, my name is Jaswant Singh Chail.”

“Something has gone horribly wrong with our son,” his father, Jasbir Singh Chail, told MailOnline.

“We haven’t had the opportunity to speak with him, but we’re working to get him the help he requires.”

“We are going through a difficult time from our standpoint.

We’re working hard to resolve this problem, but it’s not easy.”

Whitehall sources told The Telegraph that officials have been instructed to “incorporate any lessons” learned from the incident into a review of crossbow laws.

Earlier this year, a review of the laws governing deadly weapons was ordered.

It is not illegal to own one in the United Kingdom, and unlike firearms, no license or registration is required at the time of purchase.

Anyone under the age of 18 cannot buy or rent a crossbow, according to the Crossbows Act of 1987, and anyone caught selling one to a minor faces up to six months in prison or a fine.

