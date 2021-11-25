After an “arson attack” on the 10th floor of a tower block, eight people were rescued and 100 were evacuated.

A blaze erupted on the tenth floor of a block of flats, rescuing eight people, including two children.

Residents of James House in Newtown, Birmingham, were heard shouting for help from a balcony at around 5.40 p.m. after flames spread from a stairwell.

A pushchair and other items on a stairwell were set ablaze, according to West Midlands Fire Service.

“People became panicked as a result of this, and they came out of their flats,” Area Commander Steve Vincent said.

According to the BBC, the fire was started deliberately, and cops are investigating the cause as soon as possible.

More than 100 people were evacuated from the burning building, and fourteen people were treated after inhaling smoke.

According to the fire department, several residents came down to the lobby areas and were guided to safety by firefighters wearing smoke hoods.

Evacuees were then relocated to a nearby community center for temporary housing.

“We’re working with colleagues to understand the cause of a fire that broke out in a Birmingham tower block this evening,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.

“A resident in James House, Newtown Drive, alerted us to the fire at 5.40 p.m.

“The fire is believed to have started on the 10th floor in a communal area or stairwell.”

It was put out quickly and did not spread to the other flats.

“We’re on the scene now with other emergency services, and work with fire investigators to figure out how the fire started has already begun.”

“The fire at James House, Newtown, has been quickly extinguished by our crews,” West Midlands Fire Service said earlier on Twitter. “However, a number of residents had entered the lobby areas and were subsequently led to safety by our firefighters using our smoke hoods.”

“There are still four fire engines on the scene.”

