After an awkward dodgy misprint, Christmas jumpers are being sold cheaply.

After a dodgy misprint, Christmas jumpers are being sold cheaply.

With a snow tipped collar, sleeves, hem, and snowflakes, the jumpers may appear innocent at first glance.

However, if you look closely, the larger snowflakes appear to be something entirely different.

Christmas jumpers have resurfaced on the shopping list, with Google searches for the season’s attire already at all-time highs.

While many stores should have no trouble selling their sweaters, one businessman may find it a little more difficult to sell 1,000 limited-edition sweaters after a supplier made a mistake.

According to Wales Online, Karl Baxter, Managing Director of Wholesale Clearance UK, purchased the stock from a supplier earlier this month after they decided not to sell the questionable designs in their high-street stores.

Given the nature of the sweater, Mr Baxter decided to donate the proceeds to a men’s health charity, and he’s urging any witty holiday fans to embrace their ‘naughty but nice’ side this season by purchasing one of the jumpers.

The wholesaler hopes to sell the Christmas jumpers for a discounted price of £10, with a portion of the proceeds going to Prostate Cancer UK.

Prostate cancer will be the most common cancer among men by 2030, according to research, with an increasing number of men being diagnosed each year.

Visit the Wholesale Clearance listing here for more information on how to purchase one.

“At Wholesale Clearance UK, we buy unwanted or surplus stock from retailers to help prevent products from being thrown away.”

“So, when this particular supplier contacted me, we naturally stepped in to assist in the stock shift.”

“This year, we’re encouraging customers to see the lighter side of things by purchasing one of our jumpers and standing out from the crowd.”

“We hope to donate the proceeds of the sales to Prostate Cancer UK this Christmas to help fund prostate cancer research and raise awareness of the disease.”