After an early morning blaze in Slidell, Louisiana, a family of four, including two children, is killed, and firefighters ask for ‘prayers.’

A FIRE has claimed the lives of four members of a family, prompting firefighters to ask for “prayers” from the public.

In Slidell, Louisiana, a fire started at 1.36 a.m. on Wednesday.

A family of four was killed in the fire, and one person remains missing.

The person who is missing is safe, according to fire officials, and only visits the house on rare occasions.

It’s unclear whether they were at home at the time.

By the time this article was published, the fire had been put out, but the cause of the fire was still being investigated.

“Overnight we worked a residential structure fire in the Eden Isles Subdivision with four fatalities,” the St Tammany Fire Protection District said on Facebook.

“Please pray for the victims and their families; the fire has been extinguished, and the cause of the fire is being investigated at this time.”

“This is a joint investigation involving the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the St.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the ATF, and the St. Tammany Parish Police Department are all investigating the incident.

Coroner’s Office of Tammany Parish.”

The victims’ identities have yet to be revealed.