After an eight-month-old baby was left with a fractured skull at a daycare, two childcare employees were arrested.

TWO daycare workers were arrested after a baby in their care suffered a skull fracture, and they allegedly attempted to conceal the fact from the boy’s mother.

The two women were arrested on suspicion of child abuse and conspiracy at a Kiddie Academy branch in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

According to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Rudie Megan Maldonado, 29, and Felicia Ann Ferra, 50, were both arrested this week.

In September, the injured child, an 8-month-old boy, was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with a skull fracture, prompting the daycare’s investigation.

According to KCAL, the child is recovering from his injuries.

Investigators found that the two women tried to conceal the child’s injuries and allegedly neglected his well-being.

Police said they released the women’s photos because they believe there may be more victims, and they’re asking anyone with information about wrongdoing at the daycare to come forward.

Several parents who requested anonymity told KCAL that the news that the daycare is under investigation is not surprising.

Some of the parents contacted by the outlet said they removed their children from the daycare after witnessing questionable behavior, such as a teacher dragging a young girl around by her leg.

Because of their undocumented immigration status, the person who witnessed this incident said they were afraid to report it.

In response to the allegations at the Rancho Cucamonga daycare, Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising issued a statement in which it stated that the company is cooperating with the investigation.

The statement says, “We are aware of serious allegations against an assistant teacher and the director of the Kiddie Academy of Rancho Cucamonga, California.”

“We intend to work with franchise owners to ensure complete cooperation with local authorities.”

Nothing is more important to an organization than fostering environments that foster a child’s intellectual, emotional, and physical development.

The Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising statement said, “We remain committed to ensuring all franchisees maintain our world-class standards.”

Both women have been released on bail and have not yet been assigned a court date.