After an ex-pal attempted to murder them in their sleep, a family flees a terrifying early morning fire.

After an ex-pal attempted to murder them while they slept, a family flees a terrifying early-morning fire.

Following a dispute over boxing gloves, Stephen Robertson poured petrol through the letterbox of the Hendry family’s home in the early hours of the morning, according to the High Court in Glasgow.

In a feud over boxing gloves, a thug attempted to assassinate a former friend by setting fire to his family’s home.

The fire was started by Stephen Robertson, 50, at the home Brian Hendry shared with his wife Nicola and deaf son Ethan.

As the family slept, a judge watched horrifying CCTV footage of the fire ripping through the property in Renfrew.

The trio escaped the inferno that destroyed the house and left a £140,000 repair bill.

Robertson pleaded guilty in Glasgow’s High Court to the attempted murders of Brian, 48, Nicola, 48, and Ethan, 21, on May 23 last year.

He also admitted to breaking his bail conditions on a separate charge.

He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

Robertson’s seven-year friendship with the family “deteriorated in September 2020 due to an argument over borrowed property,” according to the court.

Robertson showed up while the family was sleeping on the night of the incident.

“Robertson poured gasoline on the front door of the property, ignited it, causing a fire to take hold, then ran away,” prosecutor Greg Farrell said.

At 3 a.m., Nicola was startled awake by the sound of a smoke alarm.

“Brian, the house is on fire,” the stunned mother exclaimed after seeing a “bright orange glow” coming from downstairs.

Brian tried but failed to put out the fire that had spread throughout the property.

He was able to open the front door, allowing the three of them to exit to the street.

“All three saw the fire burning the porch area and moving up the side of the house as it grew rapidly,” Mr Farrell added.

Firefighters arrived quickly and were able to extinguish the fire.

All of the rooms had extensive smoke damage, as well as the front door and hallway.

It was determined that the incident was planned and that an accelerant was used.

“Brian told the fire,” Mr. Farrell said.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.