After an ‘inappropriate’ relationship with an inmate, a prison nurse in Glasgow was fired.

After an ‘inappropriate’ relationship with an inmate, a Glasgow prison nurse was fired.

After details of her relationship with a prisoner at HMP Low Moss were revealed at an employment tribunal, Samantha Ketterer lost her appeal against her dismissal by the NHS in Glasgow.

An employment tribunal heard that a prison nurse was fired after she was accused of having a romantic relationship with a prisoner.

The inmate claimed that NHS employee Samantha Ketterer had expressed feelings for him and that he had kept in touch with her for’several months’ using a contraband cellphone.

Miss Ketterer was placed on leave after intelligence reports claimed she had been ‘compromised,’ with allegations she had been paid to bring drugs into the prison.

After records showed she had accessed his information an ‘excessive’ number of times, she was later dismissed for having an inappropriate relationship with the prisoner.

Her case was dismissed by an employment tribunal in Glasgow, despite her claims that she was fired unfairly.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Miss Ketterer began working as a Primary Care Nurse at HMP Low Moss, on the outskirts of Bishopbriggs, in April 2019, according to the tribunal.

In September of that year, a prison psychologist reported that during a therapy session, a patient – referred to only as ‘Patient A’ in the tribunal – had unpromptedly disclosed that he had been having an inappropriate relationship with an NHS nurse named Samantha.

The prisoner told the nurse that the relationship had been going on for several months and that he had communicated with her using a smuggled cellphone.

He claimed he offered her money for car repairs and that she agreed to bring a drugs package into the prison, but Patient A could not confirm whether these events occurred.

Miss Ketterer allegedly had similar relationships with other inmates and had been in contact with Patient A’s sister, according to Patient A.

The nurse was returning to the prison from her evening tea break the following month when the security alarm was triggered by a strip of medication in her uniform pocket.

She was taken to the office of Anette Dryburgh, Head of SPS Operations, according to the tribunal.

Ms. Dryburgh stated that she had received a number of “intelligence reports” implying Miss.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.