After an incredible transformation, a Gothic 19th century church is for sale for £2 million.

After undergoing an incredible transformation, a GOTHIC 19th century church has been listed for sale for £2 million.

The French Protestant Church of Brighton has been restored to its former glory following a decade-long renovation.

The historical site has become one of the most sought-after properties in the seaside town after hearing the congregation’s cries since 1887.

The building’s grandeur has been preserved thanks to the owners’ decision to keep the original red brickwork, beautiful stained glass windows, and grand arched doors after purchasing the property in 2008.

The two-bedroom house has three pairs of lancet windows and a copper spire atop the square turret, preserving the authentic feel.

The interior of the large church doors, however, is more rich than religious.

From the main mezzanine level, guests are welcomed into a contemporary vision of glass and class.

It leads up to a first-floor bedroom suite with a huge four-poster bed, fitted roll top bath, and stained glass window, which is supported by exposed steel beams.

You can even look down on your guests from the comfort of the glass tower by looking through the reinforced circular glass in the floor.

Its quirky decor only serves to highlight the home’s original features, such as the time capsule containing items commemorating Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee.

The significant piece of history is embedded in the main stone foundation, allowing future owners to inherit a piece of history that will last forever.

Even the original altar of the French Protestant Church was upcycled into a bar by the current owners.

In the former church, the private kitchen area is finished in a simple but sleek white matte with a light grey stone worktop.

After a few more steps, you’ll reach bedroom two, a sunken and cosy haven away from the open-plan features.

It has an en-suite shower room and plenty of storage space for your belongings.

The property’s unrestrictive atmosphere is reflected outside on the modern-style sundeck that was added to the church’s exterior.

It perfectly complements the building’s attention-getting gothic features, with a lightwell window and glass panes bordering the balcony.

The balcony is the ideal place to observe from, as it is situated between some of Brighton’s most iconic locations, including the Metropole hotel, Norfolk Square, the i360, and the seafront.

